Leon Drew, age 78 of Holland, passed away peacefully, at his home, August 27, 2020.
Leon was born in Waterloo, IN and graduated from Attica High School in 1960.
He was a typesetter for the Grand Rapids Press for several years and retired from Haworth in 2001. Leon attended Central Wesleyan Church. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years. Leon loved photographing nature, oil painting, reading, and BINGO. Leon and Carolyn traveled together all over the United States. He also served in the National Guard and a short time in the United States Navy.
Leon was preceded in death by 2 grandsons, Billy Monhollen and Austin Brown.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn of 58 years; children, Tony and Holly Drew, Larry and Cheryl Drew, Jeremy Drew and Angela Young, and Randy and Kelly Drew; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters and brother, Ellen and Con Slack, Mary McMillin, and John and Sherry Drew; in-laws, Jerry and Becky Kincade, Rosemary and Bill Stevens, and Kelley and Randy Allison; nephews, nieces, and cousins; family friend, Kelvin Banta.
Graveside services will be 11 am, Tuesday (September 1), at Lakewood Cemetery, with Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. You are encouraged to bring a chair. Visiting will be 6-8 pm Monday (August 31) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.