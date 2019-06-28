Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Leon Dubbink

Leon Dubbink Obituary
Leon J. Dubbink, 90, went to his Lord and heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born in Hamilton to Joseph and Henrietta Dubbink and was a lifelong farmer, he later retired from Haworth. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and traveling.
He was preceded in death by siblings Victor, Roger, Justin, Henry Ronald, Angeline Stall, Serena Hughes, Gertrude Dubbink and Sylvia Dubbink. Leon is survived by Herena his wife, children Larry Dubbink, Randy (Joni) Dubbink, Bob (Belva) Dubbink, Kathy (Norm)Sankey, Rick (Mary) Dubbink; by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 4-7pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dubbink family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 28, 2019
