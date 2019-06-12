|
|
Leon Peerbolte Witteveen, age 92, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hermina in 2016.
Leon was a member of Christ Memorial Church and a veteran of WWII serving in the Navy. He worked for Holland Christian Schools for 32 years as a teacher and principal.
He is survived by his daughters and their families, Nancy and Steven Steenwyk of Rockford,
Linda and James DeZeeuw of Caledonia; grandchildren, Brian and Beth Steenwyk, Michelle and Ricky Hoyos, Paul and Jennifer DeZeeuw, Michael and Lisa DeZeeuw; great grandchildren, Sara De Zeeuw, Nathan Steenwyk, Clara Steenwyk, Teresa Hoyos, and Annabelle Hoyos; in-laws, Johanna Witteveen of Holland, Dorothy and Gene Gort of Holland
Visitation is scheduled for 11:00-11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2015 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with the service following at noon. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019