Leona Folkert
1921 - 2020
Leona (Nienhuis) Folkert, of Holland, age 98, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Leona was born in Holland, on July 6, 1921, the daughter of Leonard and Kate (Kraai) Veldheer. On February 14, 1941, she married Leon George Nienhuis. Leon shipped out to war in February of 1944, to the European Theater and was killed in the Battle of the Bulge on March 15, 1944. Leona and Leon had a son, Jan Wesley Nienhuis, who she raised by herself, and with the help both the Nienhius and the Veldheer families. Jan was the apple of her eye and she was so proud of him. She never understood that Jan passed away in 2019. Leona worked for many years in the commercial loan department of People's State Bank in Holland. On January 30, 1967, she married The Rev. Morris G. Folkert, and she joined him in ministry at First Reformed Church of Lansing, IL, Coopersville Reformed Church, and Seventh Reformed Church of Grand Rapids. She often said that she never fancied herself a minister's wife. She touched many lives though in her own quiet and kind way. She will be remembered by her family as loving and gentle. She was loyal in her faith and she loved her family. Her smile and gentle laugh were attributes that endeared her to many. Besides her husband Leon, and son, Jan, she was also preceded by Morris, her parents, and five brothers and three sisters. Leona is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deloris Nienhuis of Zeeland, her grandchildren, Dr. Vicki (Bonnie Rauls) Nienhuis of Chesterfield, MO, Leon (Carrie) Nienhuis of Zeeland, The Rev. Jon (Tammy) Nienhuis of Titusville, FL, Brent (Shari) Nienhuis of Holland, Michelle (Chad) Scholten of West Olive; great-grandchildren, Blake (Kassie) Nienhuis, Brooke (Ryan) Ross, Bryce, Mitchell, Amy (Jordan) McInnis, Hannah, Elijah, Isaiah, Kyleigh, Trista, Hunter; great-great-grandchildren, Lily, and Max; step-children, Mary (The Rev. Bruce) Laverman of Phoenix, AZ, Ellen (Brad) Klow of Holland, Jean (Austin) Spyksma Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Nancy (Robert) Hoeksema of St. John, IN, and Thomas M. Folkert of Kalamazoo; 11 step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Connie VandenBrand of Holland, Irene TerHaar of Holland and Laura Folkert of Holland; a special niece, Crystal Sluiter of Holland, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside service to honor Leona's faith and life will be held with her pastor, The Rev. Steven DeVries officiating. She will be laid to rest next to Leon in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Those wishing to make a lasting gift in Leona's name are asked to remember North Holland Reformed Church Building Fund or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 12, 2020
