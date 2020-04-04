Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Leonard Bucel


1938 - 2020
Leonard Bucel Obituary
Dr Leonard Bucel of Holland Michigan passed away March 26, 2020. Leonard was born May 12, 1938 in New York. He joined the US Navy after high school, serving his country. He went on to attend NY University for his undergraduate work, and then Stoney Brook University where he attained his PHD. Leonard lived and worked for many years in New York City and traveled internationally. He eventually moved to Grand Rapids, MI where he started his own company Organization Dynamics, an industrial psychology firm.

He met his wife of 30 years, Lois Anne (Heidema) Bucel. They would proceed to have many adventures together, international travel, boating the Great Lakes, North Channel, and from the California coast through the Panama Canal to Florida and the Bahamas.

Leonard was a loving and wise counselor to his Stepchildren, Vincent Kleyla IV, Timothy (Dawn) Kleyla, and Jennifer (Scott) Reilly. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Sophie Kleyla, Timothy Kleyla, Alexander Reilly and Ana Reilly. Watching them excel in both sports (swimming, water polo, soccer, track, baseball, football, cheer and crew) and academics gave him his greatest joy. He also had two children from his first marriage, Steven and Barbara Bucel.

Lens humor, wisdom, and counsel will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.

For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020
