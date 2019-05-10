|
|
Leonard (Len) Lemmen, 89 of Holland, went to his Lord and Heavenly Home on May 8, 2019.
Len was born and lived in Holland all his life. He graduated from Holland High School and was then drafted into the United States Army. He developed a love for music at a very young age. He then went on to play the trombone in the Holland High School Band. He also played a stand-up bass in a praise band for many years and was a song leader for the Adult Bible Fellowship at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a member for 45 years.
In 1954, he married JoAnn Oosta from Grand Rapids. They had a wonderful marriage for 64 years.
Len worked for Wiersma Real Estate and later Westdale Realty. He bought houses, fixed them up, and then rented them or sold them. He also loved working with wood, completing many projects and repairs for the Holland Rescue Mission. Len enjoyed spending time with the less fortunate at the mission and was a friend to many of them. He loved meeting new people and building friendships, including his coffee friends at McDonalds. Most importantly, he was a dedicated husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by all.
Len is survived by his wife JoAnn; son, Michael (Karen) Lemmen; grandson, Grant Lemmen; granddaughter, Kara (Joel) Ebbers; two great-grandchildren, Braeden Ebbers, Emma Ebbers; sister, Doreen (Gail) Harbers of Almena, KS; sister-in-law, Margaret Oosta of Shreveport, LA, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 517 W 32nd Street in Holland. Visitation will be on Friday, May 10 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave. Holland, MI. There will also be a short visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Holland Rescue Mission, or to the ministry of David Jeremiah at davidjeremiah.org. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 10, 2019