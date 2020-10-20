Scott, Doug, and Sue:



I'm writing this for my folks (Russ and Wilma) and Kim and me. We were all very sorry to hear the news about your dad. Russ mentioned that he had just spoke with Les on Wednesday, and he said he was looking forward to going on vacation to Florida. We have dinner every Saturday and Sunday with my folks and they would always talk about Uncle Les and what he was doing. If we weren't in the current situation with COVID, we would have flown up for the visitation and funeral, but right now the risk is too great for Mom and Dad. Our best semi-recent memory is when your Dad and Sue drove down to Chapel HIll, NC in his new red Ford truck to visit Mom and Dad. Hopefully when all of this is over, and we have a vaccine next year, we can all get together up in MIchigan when Mom and Dad come up for their summer vacation.



All our sympathies,



Russ and Wilma Brouwer (Brother)



Ken and Kim Brouwer (Nephew)

