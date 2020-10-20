1/1
Lester Brouwer
1933 - 2020
Lester Brouwer age 87, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, daughter, Sally Meiste, and second wife, Elsa.
Les was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a generous and giving personality.
He is survived by a special friend, Adele Mulder; his children, Scott and Linda Brouwer, Doug and Cindy Brouwer, Sue and Doug Tucker, Duane and Barb Meiste; 12 grandchildren, Kate and Eric Meeuwsen, Bryan and Amy Brouwer, Ben and Heidi Brouwer, Rob and Melissa Brouwer, Bill and Tiffany Brouwer, Jennifer and Alex De Witt, Kyle and Elizabeth Tucker, Josh and Candece Tucker, Ryan and Jessie Tucker, Gina and Corey Hassevoort, Jessie and Jordan Kroeze, Josie Meiste; 32 great grandchildren; siblings, Russ and Wilma Brouwer, Annette Zwiers; in-laws, Jerry and Leona Genzink, Russ and Retha Genzink, Carolyn and Peter Jacobsen; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. James H. Scholten officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International or Family Research Council. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
OCT
21
Service
10:00 AM
Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
Jen and Alex... so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad, God Bless You and your family. Doug and Nancy V.B
Nancy Vanden Brink
Friend
October 19, 2020
Scott, Doug, and Sue:

I'm writing this for my folks (Russ and Wilma) and Kim and me. We were all very sorry to hear the news about your dad. Russ mentioned that he had just spoke with Les on Wednesday, and he said he was looking forward to going on vacation to Florida. We have dinner every Saturday and Sunday with my folks and they would always talk about Uncle Les and what he was doing. If we weren't in the current situation with COVID, we would have flown up for the visitation and funeral, but right now the risk is too great for Mom and Dad. Our best semi-recent memory is when your Dad and Sue drove down to Chapel HIll, NC in his new red Ford truck to visit Mom and Dad. Hopefully when all of this is over, and we have a vaccine next year, we can all get together up in MIchigan when Mom and Dad come up for their summer vacation.

All our sympathies,

Russ and Wilma Brouwer (Brother)

Ken and Kim Brouwer (Nephew)
Kenneth Brouwer
October 19, 2020
'Sending our sincere sympathy to all of you. Your father was a very kind and generous man, and we were blessed to get to know him. He had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh. We thank God for the hope of heaven and for blessing him with such a wonderful family that you are all a part of. With love from,
Norm and Brenda Bell
Friend
October 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Les' family and loved ones. We remember Les as such a good and loving man. We have great memories of spending many happy times with him and Elsa. He had a full life, and we know that he is now with his Lord and Savior.
Ken and Ruth Postma
Family Friend
