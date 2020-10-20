Lester Brouwer age 87, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, daughter, Sally Meiste, and second wife, Elsa.
Les was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a generous and giving personality.
He is survived by a special friend, Adele Mulder; his children, Scott and Linda Brouwer, Doug and Cindy Brouwer, Sue and Doug Tucker, Duane and Barb Meiste; 12 grandchildren, Kate and Eric Meeuwsen, Bryan and Amy Brouwer, Ben and Heidi Brouwer, Rob and Melissa Brouwer, Bill and Tiffany Brouwer, Jennifer and Alex De Witt, Kyle and Elizabeth Tucker, Josh and Candece Tucker, Ryan and Jessie Tucker, Gina and Corey Hassevoort, Jessie and Jordan Kroeze, Josie Meiste; 32 great grandchildren; siblings, Russ and Wilma Brouwer, Annette Zwiers; in-laws, Jerry and Leona Genzink, Russ and Retha Genzink, Carolyn and Peter Jacobsen; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. James H. Scholten officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International or Family Research Council. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.