Lewis Edward Cornell, 82, of Holland, MI passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holland Hospital. Born February 26, 1938 in Allegan, he was the son of the late Roy and Mabel (Miller) Cornell and was the husband of Faye Yvonne (TenBrink) for over sixty-three years. Lewis had worked for Ken's Tire and drove a gravel truck for Pickett and Schuer for many years before retiring from Rockwell International where he had been a machinist. He enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, fishing and hunting as well as going for country rides and sitting by the lake. Lewis and Faye loved spending their winters in Florida for the past twenty years. They are members of Overisel Reformed Church.

In addition to his wife, Lewis is survived by his children, Lester (Karen) Cornell and Roxanne (Eldon) Schans; a sister, Beverly Johnson; and his grand and great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kirk D. Cornell in 1976; and eight siblings.

The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place at Overisel Reformed Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ken Kleinheksel officiating. Private interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Allegan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store