|
|
Lewis J. "Lew" Dekker, age 69, of Zeeland, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 03, 2019 and, in so doing, won his brave and persistent battle with cancer.
Lew was a retired Director of Operations of Conway-Freight in New Jersey and a past President of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association. His career in trucking spanned 41 years. He was a member of North Street Christian Reformed Church and an advocate at Lakeshore Pregnancy Center. He also enjoyed serving as an elder for his church families. Lew was a strong advocate for families and the preservation of families, was a dedicated husband and father, and loved being a grandpa. In his later years, Lew found a new passion for motorcycling and the allure of the open road.
Lew was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dekker; brother, Arnold Wayne Dekker; sister-in-law, Halina Paduch Dekker; and brother-in-law, Keith Eenigenburg.
Lew is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori; children, Jason (Wendy) Dekker of New Freedom, PA, Jamie (Curt) Lucas of Zeeland, Jeff (Ashley) Dekker of Zeeland; grandchildren, Avalon, Jonas, Alden, Reese, Leighton, Silas, Caleb, Levi, Ellison, Knox, Elana, Patrick; mother, Irene Dekker of Munster, IN; parents-in-law, Francis (Lois) Eenigenburg of Cedar Lake, IN; brothers, Dale Dekker of Lansing, IL, David (Brenda) Dekker of Dyer, IN; in-laws, Brenda (Bruce) Cornell of Grand Rapids, Sandi Eenigenburg of Cedar Lake, IN, Kevin (Kathy) Eenigenburg of Crown Point, IN, Tim (Lori) Eenigenburg of Lowell, IN; many nieces and nephews; their North Street Church Family.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, September 7 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 E Main Ave., Zeeland with Rev. Shaun Furniss officiating. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Friday, September 6, also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Pregnancy Center and the Family Research Council. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019