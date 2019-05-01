|
|
Lila Mae Harris, age 67, of Holland passed away after a hard battle against her cancer on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Causley and her brother, Eugene Causley. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Harris of Holland; children, Sean and Adrienne Ordiway of Holland and Amanda Weeks of Holland; granddaughter, Skylar Harris of Holland; brothers, Raymond Causley of Holland, Angus and Kathy Causley of IL., Don Causley of Grand Haven, Jerry Causley of Grand Rapids; several other grandchildren, in- laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lila was a proud tribal member and elder of the Sault Saint Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians. She worked for many years and retired from the Gentex Corporation. Funeral and committal services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland with Pastor Keith Mannes officiating. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2019