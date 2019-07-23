|
Lila Kasinger, 85 of Holland, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Holland Hospital.
Lila was born on Feb. 27, 1934 in Allegan. She was raised by her loving parents Nick and Sarah ""Sadie"" Brower in Drenthe, Mich. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and worked for Herman Miller and Meijer over the years. Lila was active in church functions, Evergreen Commons, and the Senior Center of Mountain Home, Ark. She will be most remembered for her generous love and infectious laughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband John Heuvelman, son Craig Heuvelman, daughter Cheryl Romero, a granddaughter Aubrey Kasinger, and a sister Aleva Bowen.
Surviving are her devoted husband Preston Kasinger and their children, Carl (Heather) Kasinger of Zeeland, Cody (Dena) Kasinger of Hesperia, Cory Kasinger of Arkansas, Curtis (Pam) Kasinger of Cedar Rapids, Preston Kasinger Jr., Tammi (Eric) Madera; daughter-in-law Kristi Heuvelman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Sharon Schuman; and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be 1p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakeshore Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019