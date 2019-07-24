|
Lillian Beth Arendsen, age 97, of Zeeland went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Lillian was born August 26, 1921 in Zeeland to Kemp and Jessie Ver Hoeven. She married Kenneth Arendsen (who preceded her in death in 1998) in 1941 and were married for 58 years. They were blessed with two children, David (Linda) Arendsen and Bonnie (Ronald) VanDam; 7 grandchildren, Robin (deceased in 2003 and her husband Jeffrey, deceased in 2013) Stroven, David Jr. (Brenda) Arendsen, Kris (Curt) Moran, Lynnea (Jay) MacGeorge, Thomas (Karen) VanDam, Douglas (Julie) VanDam and Jonathan (Stephanie) VanDam; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. Lill was a member of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church where she attended women's Bible Studies and the planned senior coffee and dinners. She retired from the Zeeland High School. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Ron DeYoung officiating. Interment in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Benjamin's Hope, 15468 Riley St. Holland MI 49424. Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Zeeland Community Hospital, Heritage Rehab and Nursing and to her wonderful neighbors and special friends who made a difference in her life.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 24, 2019