1/1
Lin Compagner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lin Compagner, age 75 of Zeeland passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Steve and Shawn Compagner (Alisha and Nick Boeve [Teagan and Evelyn], Britney and Nate Poll, and Colton Compagner), Corey and Carrie Compagner (Nicholas Compagner, Austin Sandberg, Sara Sandberg and Adam Sandberg), Tara and Brian Kruithof (Taylor Kruithof, Kacie Kruithof and Josh Kruithof), and Brandan and Nicole Compagner (Kameron Compagner and Cohen Compagner); her sisters: Sandee Dykema, Jan and Glenn Hart, Vickie and Barry Vander Sloot, and Kathy and Rick Turchetti.
Lin was preceded in death by her grandson Dylan Compagner in 2017.
Lin graduated from Zeeland High School and Pine Rest School of Nursing. Lin worked as an LPN in family medicine for several years and retired from Spectrum Health Physical Therapy. She was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Lin had a huge passion for her grandchildren, knitting and Chicago White Sox baseball.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Private funeral service will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Live streaming of Lin's funeral service will be available at 2 pm Monday at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Bethel-Christian-Reformed-Church-144875065532840/. Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kids Hope Program at Bethel Christian Reformed Church or The Bridge Youth Center. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. Lin was a special lady. She lived her live for her Lord an Savior as an example to others. Keeping your family in my prayers
Lucy Wierda
Friend
November 28, 2020
Thinking of you at this difficult time, our prayers are with you. Frank and Denise Bruna
Frank Bruna
Friend
November 28, 2020
So thankful for Lin. She was a dear friend. So many fun times together: ball games with the boys, working together, finding garage sales, youth group leaders together, Gems together, neighbors. Our sympathy to her previous family. Love and prayers. Cindy and Bob Dozeman
Cindy Dozeman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved