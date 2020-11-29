Lin Compagner, age 75 of Zeeland passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Steve and Shawn Compagner (Alisha and Nick Boeve [Teagan and Evelyn], Britney and Nate Poll, and Colton Compagner), Corey and Carrie Compagner (Nicholas Compagner, Austin Sandberg, Sara Sandberg and Adam Sandberg), Tara and Brian Kruithof (Taylor Kruithof, Kacie Kruithof and Josh Kruithof), and Brandan and Nicole Compagner (Kameron Compagner and Cohen Compagner); her sisters: Sandee Dykema, Jan and Glenn Hart, Vickie and Barry Vander Sloot, and Kathy and Rick Turchetti.
Lin was preceded in death by her grandson Dylan Compagner in 2017.
Lin graduated from Zeeland High School and Pine Rest School of Nursing. Lin worked as an LPN in family medicine for several years and retired from Spectrum Health Physical Therapy. She was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Lin had a huge passion for her grandchildren, knitting and Chicago White Sox baseball.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Private funeral service will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Live streaming of Lin's funeral service will be available at 2 pm Monday at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Bethel-Christian-Reformed-Church-144875065532840/.
Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kids Hope Program at Bethel Christian Reformed Church or The Bridge Youth Center. www.yntemafh.com