Lincoln Romieser Clark, age 71 died July 17 at Blodgett Hospital. He was the eldest son of Daniel and Mary Clark of Holland. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Mary Ellen Zerbe, Michael and John Clark. He is survived by his siblings, Elsabeth Clark, Joanna and John Dakin, Kristen and Rick Perry, Margaret Condytes, Irene Clark, Daniel and Susan Clark, Lisa Clark, Julienne Clark, Deborah Clark and David Clark and many nieces and nephews.
Lincoln was a kind and gentle man who was a charter member of the Ladder House, a residence for adults with mental illness. Lincoln was a gifted artist who took great delight and comfort in his paintings, his faith and riding his adult tricycle.
The family wishes to thank the Ladder House and Jackie's Place for providing 29 years of love and caring for Lincoln.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Douglas, on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 AM.
Contributions may be made to Ladder House, Inc. P.O. Box 1021, Holland, MI. 49422
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 30, 2019