Linda Bailey, age 60, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 2, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Linda was a woman of faith, and had the tendency to take a higher learning to subjects in life she valued, she was a devout Christian and her faith was the core value in her everyday life, she studied the word daily and made sure to raise her children up in the way of the Lord. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. A beloved grandmother, whose grandchildren meant the world to her. Linda was a patriot, loved her country, and never missed an opportunity to vote and stand up for her values she believed in. She was also a gifted musician, playing piano, guitar, organ and the most amazing instrument of all, her voice. She was a radiant and admirable wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. There are few people in life that you meet that can truly warm your heart. She was whole heartedly the nicest, loving, most caring person you would ever have the pleasure of meeting and she will be forever missed. Linda was preceded in death by her son Patric J. Bailey, grandson Anthony C. Reyes, sister Lorraine Bueno, and brother Robert Bueno.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Harold Sr.; Children: John and Jessica Bailey, Elizabeth and Roberto Reyes, Harold Jr. and Sabrina Bailey; Step-children: Travis Bailey, Bobby and Kimberly Bailey; 21 Grandchildren; Brothers and sisters: John Bueno Jr., Louis Bueno, Richard and Kasia Bueno, Leticia Bueno, Mary Ann Bueno; Sister-in-law Debra Bueno; Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3:00pm at Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church, 14 West 14th Street in Holland. Burial will take place in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services from 6:00-8:00pm, and again on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church from 12:00-3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Church of God, 6441 Byron Road in Zeeland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for Linda's family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019