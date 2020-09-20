Linda Boertje, age 72, of Holland, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Linda was born in Holland on September 1, 1948 to Justin and Lucille Bouwman; She lived most of her life in Holland and taught second grade for more than 30 years at Holland Christian.
Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a sweet and gentle demeanor. She was always encouraging and was never known to complain, even while persevering for 24 years with Parkinson's disease. She enjoyed traveling when she was able and spent many hours painting and gardening.
She will be deeply missed by those who survive, including: daughter, Michelle and Jeffery Scripps of Holland; grandchildren: Ariana and Alex Scripps; siblings: Don and Nancy Bouwman of Lamont, Fred Bouwman of Hamilton, Jim Bouwman of Hamilton, and Jan and Scott Kapenga of Holland; in-laws: Robert and Judith Boertje of Powhatan,VA, Patricia Martin of Santa Maria, CA; Laurie and Kendall White of Liberty Hill, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Boetje in 2005;
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Overisel Christian Reformed Church, 4724 142nd Ave, Holland, MI 49423, with Dr. Stanley Scripps officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday, September 24, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Burial will be in Overisel Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Calvin College. www.langelandsterenberg.com