Linda Brooks, age 76 passed away on Thursday January 3rd, 2020.
Linda was a well-known and respected business owner and beloved in the local communities. She is preceded in death by her husband Louie Brooks and survived by her daughter Maria Miller, son-in-law Kevin Miller and 3 grandchildren.
Linda was an integral part of Saugatuck, having moved there as a child with her mother Violetta from Detroit. Linda followed her mother's path and owned many businesses in the area. With her husband Louie Brooks she continued this tradition, owning such businesses as Lakeview Lanes Bowling Alley, Sirocco Restaurant, Art and Angels, and The Ivy Inn Bed and Breakfast. Family was the most important thing to Linda, from her daughter Maria to all of her close friends that she considered as family. Linda brought happiness, wit, intelligence and a lot of spunk to anyone she knew and will be missed deeply.
A private family service will be held at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday (January 9) at the Dykstra Funeral Home Saugatuck Chapel-520 Lake Street.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Linda's memory to Ox-Bow School of Art. Visit ox-bow.org and click on Donate or go to https://ox-bow.salsalabs.org/individualgiving/index.html .
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020