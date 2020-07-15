1/1
Linda Howard
Linda Howard, 69

Linda Howard, age 69 of Holland, MI. Passed Away on July 9, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Linda attended West Ottawa High School and worked as a Home Help Provider. She leaves to cherish her grandson Kevn T. Jones Jr. and sisters Alice Holliman of Holland, MI, Brenda (Robert) Northern of Kenosha, WI, and Anette

Howard of Holland, MI, and several. nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Dwaylaine Oglesby; her parents Burl and Pearl Howard, brother Nathaniel Howard, and sisters Barbara Howard Simpson and Lucy (Carl) Simpson.

A memorial service will be held Friday July 17th at 11:00am at Dykstras Funeral Home Northwood Chapel 295 Douglas Ave. Holland, MI.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
