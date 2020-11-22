Linda Joyce Jipping age 81, of Holland, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
Linda's work history started as a secretary at General Electric and switchboard operator at Russ' Restaurant (12 years). She served as church secretary at Bethel CEC in Lansing IL, 14th Street CRC in Holland (7 years) and Fellowship Reformed Church in Holland. Linda retired from Holland Christian Schools as school secretary after 15 years of service.
While in Holland she served 14th Street CRC as coordinator of serving meals at various functions, was a member of the Worship Choir and HCS School Circle and several special committees. She sang in the Evergreen Chorale for many years.
In retirement Linda was a Kid's Hope Prayer Coordinator and tutor for 16 years. Her last major retirement activity was the making of infant blankets (50+/year for 20 years) with her good friend, Nan VandenBerg to be donated to various churches and pregnancy centers. Every year she knitted booties, mittens, and scarfs for needy families.
With husband Jim, Linda raised three boys in three communities, Edgerton MN, Lansing IL and Holland. She and Jim enjoyed many years of summer camping, ending only three years ago. Her greatest delight was to be surrounded by friends and family. She loved deeply and unconditionally and was beloved because of it.
Linda is survived by her husband of 62 years, James; Children, Michael (Peg) of Holland, Jon (Lisa) of Ada, Tom of Fairfax VA; Grand Children, Eric (Megan), Daniel, Bethany (Brandon) Van Aller, Kari (Gabe) Dvorak, Austin; Great Grand Children, Conner, Aiden and Ben Van Aller, Lillian Ruth Jipping.
A family viewing and graveside service are being planned. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland, 14th Street Christian Reformed Church or Community Action House. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.