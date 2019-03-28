Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Reformed Church
712 Apple Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Koning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Koning


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Koning Obituary
Linda Koning, age 68 of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Linda was full of love, wisdom, and patience, which she was always ready to share with her family and friends. Linda was very accepting and inclusive with a unique ability to build bridges with people from all walks of life. One of her greatest passions was sharing God's creation with her community. As a local naturalist, Linda knew and cared for all of the flowers, birds and various critters in more than 20 local parks as well as in her own garden.
Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Koning; children: Christopher (Barbara) Koning, Matthew (Paula) Koning, Anna Koning; grandchildren: MacKenzie, Grace, Elaina, Paul, Madelyn, Ethan; siblings: Thelma (Roger) Laninga, Ken Brink, Gary (Patti) Brink, Vern (Theresa) Brink; in-laws: Nancy (Richard) Mulder, Harold (Barbara) Koning, Philip (Lil) Koning, Kathy (Bruce) Schrotenboer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49424. Memorial contributions are to: Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423; Ottawa County Parks Foundation, PO Box 314, West Olive, MI 49460; and , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now