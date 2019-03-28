|
|
Linda Koning, age 68 of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Linda was full of love, wisdom, and patience, which she was always ready to share with her family and friends. Linda was very accepting and inclusive with a unique ability to build bridges with people from all walks of life. One of her greatest passions was sharing God's creation with her community. As a local naturalist, Linda knew and cared for all of the flowers, birds and various critters in more than 20 local parks as well as in her own garden.
Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Koning; children: Christopher (Barbara) Koning, Matthew (Paula) Koning, Anna Koning; grandchildren: MacKenzie, Grace, Elaina, Paul, Madelyn, Ethan; siblings: Thelma (Roger) Laninga, Ken Brink, Gary (Patti) Brink, Vern (Theresa) Brink; in-laws: Nancy (Richard) Mulder, Harold (Barbara) Koning, Philip (Lil) Koning, Kathy (Bruce) Schrotenboer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49424. Memorial contributions are to: Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423; Ottawa County Parks Foundation, PO Box 314, West Olive, MI 49460; and , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019