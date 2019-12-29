Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church
325 104th Avenue
View Map
Linda Ryzenga Obituary
Linda Ryzenga age 80, of Holland, passed away from Alzheimer's, on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Linda was born in Fort Wayne, IN and graduated from Southside High School in 1957.
She worked at JCPenney for many years and retired from Prince Corporation.
Linda was a 21-year volunteer with Hospice of Holland and also volunteered at Kid's Hope.
She was a member of Immanuel Church and a former member of Grace Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school. While in Florida, they attended Crescent Beach Baptist Church.
Linda was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kari Hartman and a great granddaughter, Willa Kramer.
Surviving is her husband, Ed of 34 years; children, Lorri and Jake Berkompas, Debbie and Kyle Buikema, Kelly and Randy Hartman, Dodie and John Lonergan, Karla and Del Lemmen, Karen and Philip Blauw, and Kathy and Jeff Coffey; 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; in-laws, Beverly and Don Brookhouse, Richard and Bonita Ryzenga, Don and Myra Ryzenga, and Gloria and Chuck Jacobs; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday (January 2) at Immanuel Church, 325 104th Avenue. Burial will be in Port Sheldon Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday (January 1) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Springs for their care and compassion.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
