Linda Vander Veen, age 75 of Holland, passed away at home on January 22, 2020.
Linda had been a member of Harlem Reformed Church for over 17 years, where she had helped with food distribution as often as she was able. She loved to spend time outside, and enjoyed going for rides around town. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was an honorary "mom" and "grandmother" to many who knew her. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, her sons Michael and Timothy, her mother Rachael Lohman, and her brother John 'Ziggy' Zigterman. She is survived by her children: James Vander Veen, TJ Vander Veen, Margi and Daryl Fought; Grandsons Benjamin Fought, Matthew Fought, and Dan VanDort; Great-grandsons Attley and Eli VanDort; Sister Cheryl Van Beek; Brothers: Phil and Sallie Zigterman, Marc and Sally Zigterman; Brothers-in-law Ken and Alma Vander Veen, John and Nancy Vander Veen; Sisters-in-law Mary and Vern Bosch, Kathy and Phil Gorter. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Harlem Reformed Church. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 25, 2020