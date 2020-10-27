Linda Kay Weemhoff age 71, of Grandville, escaped the ravages of cancer to enter the open gates of heaven to see Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Scholten, and her parents in law, Neal and Elaine Weemhoff. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, N. David Weemhoff; children and grandchildren, Tami and Jason Sivy (Sabine, Jonas), Ryan and Jessica Weemhoff (Salel, Brook), Shawn Weemhoff; mother, Marian Scholten; Siblings, Donald and Ruth Scholten, Marcia and Tom Veltman, Clyde and Toni Scholten, Dennis and Maureen Scholten, Kari and Tom Dykhuis; in-laws, Susan Kloosterman, Cindra and Henry Marshall, Sharon Weemhoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Holland Christian Schools and Calvin College. Shortly after she married Dave, they followed their call as Christian educators to Sussex, NJ and then Phoenix, AZ. They and their growing family became active members of these church and school communities. Thirty-three years ago, they returned to West Michigan, where Linda completed her M.S. in Special Education at Calvin College. She dedicated herself to her students at Hudsonville Christian Middle School and Calvin Christian High School as a reflection of her belief that all are made in God's image and deserve caring teachers to guide them to their full potential. Then, until a year ago, she served as a consultant for several schools as a representative of All Belong (formerly CLC), including a 6-year stint in NW Iowa. But, she was foremost a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicated to serving God in these roles.
Linda was a member of Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Wyoming. She and Dave continued to be active in service there and formed meaningful relationships with friends in supper club, book club, and other situations. Many treasured people throughout the country were important parts of their lives and have been a comfort to them in the past years.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church in Holland, with Dr. Carl Zylstra officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to All Belong or Jubilee International. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.