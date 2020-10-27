1/1
Linda Weemhoff
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Weemhoff age 71, of Grandville, escaped the ravages of cancer to enter the open gates of heaven to see Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Scholten, and her parents in law, Neal and Elaine Weemhoff. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, N. David Weemhoff; children and grandchildren, Tami and Jason Sivy (Sabine, Jonas), Ryan and Jessica Weemhoff (Salel, Brook), Shawn Weemhoff; mother, Marian Scholten; Siblings, Donald and Ruth Scholten, Marcia and Tom Veltman, Clyde and Toni Scholten, Dennis and Maureen Scholten, Kari and Tom Dykhuis; in-laws, Susan Kloosterman, Cindra and Henry Marshall, Sharon Weemhoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Holland Christian Schools and Calvin College. Shortly after she married Dave, they followed their call as Christian educators to Sussex, NJ and then Phoenix, AZ. They and their growing family became active members of these church and school communities. Thirty-three years ago, they returned to West Michigan, where Linda completed her M.S. in Special Education at Calvin College. She dedicated herself to her students at Hudsonville Christian Middle School and Calvin Christian High School as a reflection of her belief that all are made in God's image and deserve caring teachers to guide them to their full potential. Then, until a year ago, she served as a consultant for several schools as a representative of All Belong (formerly CLC), including a 6-year stint in NW Iowa. But, she was foremost a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicated to serving God in these roles.
Linda was a member of Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Wyoming. She and Dave continued to be active in service there and formed meaningful relationships with friends in supper club, book club, and other situations. Many treasured people throughout the country were important parts of their lives and have been a comfort to them in the past years.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church in Holland, with Dr. Carl Zylstra officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to All Belong or Jubilee International. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
01:00 PM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 26, 2020
Dear Cousin Dave, I am so sorry for your huge loss...I got to know Lynda a bit when you visited on your trip to Calgary...You obviously were a very close loving couple...God's gifts to each other..I am praying that you will know God's comfort and peace during this extremely painful time...He will keep holding you in His loving arms. Ruth Reitsma
Ruth Reitsma
Family
October 26, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brenda Lindenthal
October 26, 2020
Sending our love and deepest sympathy to Dave and Shawn, Tami and Ryan and their families. Linda was a wonderful friend to us and have special memories which we’ll treasure. She will be greatly missed. May God bless and comfort you now and in the days ahead.
Love, Jim and Jayne Quist
Jim & Jayne Quist
Friend
October 26, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Linda through our school's partnership with All Belong. She was a wonderful caring woman whose love for children with special needs was very evident. She will be greatly missed!
Amy Ver Burg
Coworker
October 25, 2020
To my Uncle Dave and my dear cousins, we are deeply saddened by the loss of Aunt Linda. She was a joy to be around and an amazing model of a committed follower of Christ. She is now enjoying Him.
Nate and Marcie Kloosterman
Family
October 25, 2020
Dave and family, It was of great honor to be able to have met you both. I was very saddened to hear of Linda's passing, as she had such optimism of her treatments, but God's will is always His plan. Your love for the Lord was very evident in the way you lived so passionately for children and their commitment for success. Linda had such an infectious smile, and I enjoyed our time together very much. Please know you are in my prayers during this time of loss. May you be surrounded by your beautiful family, the comfort of God's peace, and the promise of being united once again in glory.
Beth Bleeker
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Linda, we have been friends since college. Our lives have separated and then reinterpreted. Thank you for being a great friend and colleague.
lynn Hekman
Friend
October 25, 2020
Praying for grace and comfort for the Weemhoff (and Sivy) family.
Shannon Briggs
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved