Lois Kleinjan, 86, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.A Holland, Michigan native, Lois was born on June 28, 1934, the 3rd born of 6 children, She was a graduate of Holland High School (1952) and Roseland Community Hospital School of Nursing (1955). She then practiced as a pediatric RN for 30 years at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, Illinois. Lois was a devoted and loving mom and grandma, a woman of deep and enduring faith in her Savior, and a member of First Reformed Church in Holland, Michigan. She loved to volunteer at Evergreen Commons and passionately served as a Kids Hope Mentor for many years. Lois loved music and singing. She sang in multiple community and church choirs, and was a Sweet Adeline for many years. Lois was an avid reader, puzzle solver, and loved to connect with her many friends by sharing meals and playing games or cards. Her eternal optimism, kindness, patience, and joy for life will be deeply missed by her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, William Simpson; second husband, Matthew Kleinjan; brother, Paul and Margaret Schreur; brother, John and Patricia Schreur; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schreur.She is survived by her daughter, Shari Simpson; daughter, Susan, son-in-law Thierry; granddaughter, Sara Simpson; sister, Myra and Ron VanKuiken; brother, Ivan Schreur; brother, Alan and Gwen Schreur; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation with family is 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3at First Reformed Church, 630 South State St. Holland, MI 49423 with Rev. Dr. Daniel Gillett officiating.Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Lois' family kindly asks that memorial contributions in honor of their mother be given to Kids Hope.