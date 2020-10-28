Lisa Knooihuizen, age 54, of Holland, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
Lisa was a member of Central Wesleyan Church and a GEMS leader for 20 years. She loved to travel and visit Ottawa Beach with her husband, James, especially enjoying Big Red. Lisa also liked all kinds of crafts, especially scrapbooking, painting and cross-stitching.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Paul Steigenga and biological mother-in-law, Cindy McDermott.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 25 years, James Knooihuizen of Holland; parents, Linnay (Carl) Balk of Holland; brothers, Thomas (Susan) Steigenga of Holland,M atthew (Allison) Steigenga of East Lansing; parents-in-law, Pieter (Arloa) Knooihuizen of Bozeman, MT; brothers-in-law, Pieter (Judy) Knooihuizen of Spring Lake, MI, Scott Knooihuizen; sisters-in-law, Michelle Daniel of Lakeview, MI, Sara (Chris) Elushik of Bozeman, MT; beloved dog, Bam Bam; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service is planned. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 29 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
and GEMS. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.