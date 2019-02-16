|
|
Lisa Miscovich, age 53, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in an automobile accident.
One of the best and most beautiful souls Heaven could have. She had the kindest heart ever! A smile that would warm your heart first thing in the morning and all day long. Her passion and love for her residents and friends was a never-ending love. She was warm and giving. Lisa was a fun-loving, free spirited, and loved her dogs, Megan, Bear, Ezra, and Macy. She will be loved and missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Jahncke; parents, Raymond Paquette and Juanita Norfleet; sister, Bernadette (Robert) Stowe; brother, James Paquette; brother, Raymond Paquette Jr.; niece, Breanna Daley; and nephew, Chad Daley.
A time of visitation with the family will be from 1:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Memorial contributions may be given in Lisa's honor to the Harbor Humane Society.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019