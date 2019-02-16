Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Miscovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Miscovich


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa Miscovich Obituary
Lisa Miscovich, age 53, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in an automobile accident.
One of the best and most beautiful souls Heaven could have. She had the kindest heart ever! A smile that would warm your heart first thing in the morning and all day long. Her passion and love for her residents and friends was a never-ending love. She was warm and giving. Lisa was a fun-loving, free spirited, and loved her dogs, Megan, Bear, Ezra, and Macy. She will be loved and missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Jahncke; parents, Raymond Paquette and Juanita Norfleet; sister, Bernadette (Robert) Stowe; brother, James Paquette; brother, Raymond Paquette Jr.; niece, Breanna Daley; and nephew, Chad Daley.
A time of visitation with the family will be from 1:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Memorial contributions may be given in Lisa's honor to the Harbor Humane Society.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now