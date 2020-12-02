1/1
Lloyd Meeuwsen
1931 - 2020
Lloyd Meeuwsen, age 89, of Zeeland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 30, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Paul and Karie Meeuwsen, Pat and Reed Navis, Jayne and Del Ritsema, Tom and Sherri Meeuwsen, and Dave and Stacey Meeuwsen; 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Pauline Meeuwsen and his brother-in-law: Dr. Jim and Jan Tanis.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Norma in 2017. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Lloyd was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, he drove truck for many years and retired from Hope College.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian School or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
To the Meeuwsen family you have my deepest sympathy. May God comfort you.
Donna Ritsema
Friend
