|
|
Lloyd Richard Rohrer, age 76 of Fennville, Michigan passed away at Holland Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd is the son of the late Everett and Ethel Rohrer. He loved to go to auctions, car and tractor shows, traveling the country in his RV and will always be remembered for his friendly joking humor. Lloyd worked for MDOT for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Lloyd is survived by his life partner of 32 years, Ginger Coffey; his son, J.D. Rohrer; stepdaughters, Angie (Glen) Bradford and Jenny (Joe) Monroe; brother, Robert (Marge) Rohrer; four grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Rohrer.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408). Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019