Lois L. DeBoer, age 91, of Holland, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Lois was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 7, 1929. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond in 1992, her grandson Mark Boeve, and her granddaughter Sara Kristine Langeland.Lois is survived by her five children; Wayne DeBoer, Clearwater, Florida, Virginia(Nick) Tatarchuk, Holland, Kristine (Duane) Langeland, Holland, David (Shelley) DeBoer, Fennville, Julie(Robert) Walters, Holland, 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren, a brother William Kline of Maple Shade, New Jersey, brothers in law Lloyd (Lois) DeBoer, Paul (Marilyn) DeBoer, sister in law Aleda DeWeerd, and several nieces and nephews. Lois enjoyed painting with oils with many of her paintings displayed in her children's and grandchildren's homes. She also enjoyed traveling, particularly on cruises. In retirement Lois worked as a Hospice of Holland volunteer for many years.A private family service to honor Lois' faith and life will be held at the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland MI 49423.