Lois Marthine Gaiowski, age 91, of Holland, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Lois was the surviving daughter of Louis William Schoon and Martha Katherine Tors. She was born in Holland, Michigan in 1929. Lois earned her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Colorado in Denver after two years at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She specialized in speech pathology, earned her masters degree from Western Michigan University and retired after a long career in the Holland Public School system. Quick witted and devoted to her daughters, Lois loved helping with their school work and had a knack for making learning fun. She volunteered many years at Holland Hospital while being a member of the Margaret P. Hummer Guild. She was an avid bridge player, competitive in nature, but made many close friends along the way. She stressed the importance of volunteering in the local community. Quick with a comeback, her facial expressions and mannerisms spoke volumes, taught lessons and made you laugh all at the same time. Lois was a lifelong member of Hope Reformed Church.
Lois is survived by her three daughters, Kim Smith, Hope Reyes and Lisa Gaiowski all of Holland, Michigan. Her four grandchildren Stephanie Ybarra-Stefan of Holland, Ruben Reyes of Chicago, Illinois, Rachel Reyes of Orange County, California and John W. Smith III of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Museum or to Hope Reformed Church - Memorial Garden.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 23, 2020.