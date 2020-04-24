|
Lois Jean Groteler, 74, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Breast Cancer.
She was born on April 15, 1946, to The Rev. John and Jeanette VanHarn. She was a graduate of Holland Christian High School and Hope College. She attended Fellowship Reformed Church and was a member of Bethel Reformed Church. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and co-worker who brightened every life she touched. Family was important to Lois; she loved hosting family gatherings and cookouts. She loved baking, knitting, gardening and spending time with her four granddaughters. She was an inspiration and a fighter and through her indomitable spirit and endurance she managed to continue working at Holland Hospital as a receptionist even while her progressing breast cancer took its toll.
She is survived by her daughter, Kris and Tom Kamper; Son Robert and Kelly Groteler; her four granddaughters Emily and Hannah Kamper and Haley and Sydney Groteler; Sisters Mary Nagelvoort of Holland, Michigan, and Judy Robbins of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Groteler, her daughter Marci Groteler, her parents The Rev. John and Jeanette VanHarn, her sister Janice VanHarn and her in-laws Melvin and Marian Groteler.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Reformed Church at a later date when it is safe to gather. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Groeteler family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020