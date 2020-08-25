Lois Van Weelden Hacker passed away August 21, 2020 at Resthaven Maplewoods. She is finally free of the Alzheimer's which challenged her for so many years.
Lois was born August 31, 1931 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Arnold and Sarah Van Weelden. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and Hackley School of Nursing. As part of her nurse's training, she worked at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. This gave her a lifelong love for that city and is also where she met her husband David Hacker.
Lois was a nurse at Holland Hospital for many years. She then worked in hospital insurance and finished her working days as a local realtor. She enjoyed boating, gardening, going to the beach, art, music and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Hacker and Lori (Robert) Hertel, her grandsons Jonathan (Emilie)Hertel and Benjamin Hertel, her niece and nephew Susan and Paul Hacker and many cousins.
Her family is very grateful to the individuals and organizations that provided such wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven, 948 Washington Ave. Holland MI 49423 or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd Holland MI 49423.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township cemetery with immediate family. No memorial celebration will be held at this time due to Covid. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com