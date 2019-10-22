|
Lois Irene Davis, 103, passed away quietly at SKLD Nursing Home in Zeeland, Michigan, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Lois was born to Carl and Christina (Ecklund) Carlson in June of 1916 in Chatham, Michigan. She loved to play Bingo, knit and visit with family and friends. She made sure she sent birthday cards to every single family member every year. Lois was loved and will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor in 1978, children Victor Jr., Ronald Davis, Kenneth Davis and by granddaughter Kerri Davis in 1989. Lois is survived by her children Lawrence (Nancy) Davis, Arlene (Robert) Nickerson, Janet (Bob) Beaudry, Betty Jo (Joe) Schell, Pamela (Richard) Kammeraad; and by 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be 11 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will at Maple Grove Cemetery in Munising, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Davis family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019