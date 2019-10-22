Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Irene Davis


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Irene Davis Obituary
Lois Irene Davis, 103, passed away quietly at SKLD Nursing Home in Zeeland, Michigan, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Lois was born to Carl and Christina (Ecklund) Carlson in June of 1916 in Chatham, Michigan. She loved to play Bingo, knit and visit with family and friends. She made sure she sent birthday cards to every single family member every year. Lois was loved and will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor in 1978, children Victor Jr., Ronald Davis, Kenneth Davis and by granddaughter Kerri Davis in 1989. Lois is survived by her children Lawrence (Nancy) Davis, Arlene (Robert) Nickerson, Janet (Bob) Beaudry, Betty Jo (Joe) Schell, Pamela (Richard) Kammeraad; and by 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be 11 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will at Maple Grove Cemetery in Munising, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Davis family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now