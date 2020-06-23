Lois Jacobs, age 88, of Holland, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Lois was a lifelong, baptized member of Pillar Church, a member of the Philathea Society and served as a volunteer at Holland Hospital. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by DeWaard's Interiors and as a teenager she worked at Russ' Restaurant.
Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Curtis Jacobs, in 2009; and her sisters, Julia Bouws, Hazel Houting and Fern Brinks.
Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harvey J. Jacobs; children, Mark C. Jacobs, Sandra Jacobs, Jeffrey (Ellen) Jacobs, Amy (Tom) Staal all of Holland; grandchildren
Christopher (Kaitlyn) Jacobs, Kate (Eric) Jazdzyk, Nathan Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Jacob Staal, Daniel Staal; great grandchildren, Henley Jacobs, Ryland Jacobs; in-laws, Fred (Betty) Jacobs of Zeeland, Joan Jacobs of Denver, CO, Stanley Jacobs of Holland.
Graveside funeral services are planned for 1:00pm Thursday, June 25 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland. Rev. Dave Sikkema will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Lois was a lifelong, baptized member of Pillar Church, a member of the Philathea Society and served as a volunteer at Holland Hospital. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by DeWaard's Interiors and as a teenager she worked at Russ' Restaurant.
Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Curtis Jacobs, in 2009; and her sisters, Julia Bouws, Hazel Houting and Fern Brinks.
Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harvey J. Jacobs; children, Mark C. Jacobs, Sandra Jacobs, Jeffrey (Ellen) Jacobs, Amy (Tom) Staal all of Holland; grandchildren
Christopher (Kaitlyn) Jacobs, Kate (Eric) Jazdzyk, Nathan Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Jacob Staal, Daniel Staal; great grandchildren, Henley Jacobs, Ryland Jacobs; in-laws, Fred (Betty) Jacobs of Zeeland, Joan Jacobs of Denver, CO, Stanley Jacobs of Holland.
Graveside funeral services are planned for 1:00pm Thursday, June 25 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland. Rev. Dave Sikkema will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2020.