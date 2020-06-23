Lois Jacobs
1931 - 2020
Lois Jacobs, age 88, of Holland, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Lois was a lifelong, baptized member of Pillar Church, a member of the Philathea Society and served as a volunteer at Holland Hospital. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by DeWaard's Interiors and as a teenager she worked at Russ' Restaurant.
Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Curtis Jacobs, in 2009; and her sisters, Julia Bouws, Hazel Houting and Fern Brinks.
Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harvey J. Jacobs; children, Mark C. Jacobs, Sandra Jacobs, Jeffrey (Ellen) Jacobs, Amy (Tom) Staal all of Holland; grandchildren
Christopher (Kaitlyn) Jacobs, Kate (Eric) Jazdzyk, Nathan Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Jacob Staal, Daniel Staal; great grandchildren, Henley Jacobs, Ryland Jacobs; in-laws, Fred (Betty) Jacobs of Zeeland, Joan Jacobs of Denver, CO, Stanley Jacobs of Holland.
Graveside funeral services are planned for 1:00pm Thursday, June 25 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland. Rev. Dave Sikkema will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
01:00 PM
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
