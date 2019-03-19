Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Auditorium (6th floor) at Freedom Village
145 Columbia Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kronemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Kronemeyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Kronemeyer Obituary
Lois Kronemeyer, age 99, of Holland, died March 15, 2019 at Freedom Village. She is now rejoicing in the presence of her Savior whome she loved and served.
She is survived by her nephew, Ronald (Marilyn) Kronemeyer of Saugatuck; great nieces and nephews, Heidi (Rob) Kolean, Derek (Melissa) Kronemeyer, Aaron (Jennifer) Kronemeyer, Aleah (Keith) Horstman and several great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin & Grace (Schipper) Kronemeyer; brothers, Harold, Gordon, Chester; and sister, Ruth.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Auditorium (6th floor) at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia, Avenue Holland, MI. Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Burial will be in the Overisel Cemetery. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.