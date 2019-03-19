|
Lois Kronemeyer, age 99, of Holland, died March 15, 2019 at Freedom Village. She is now rejoicing in the presence of her Savior whome she loved and served.
She is survived by her nephew, Ronald (Marilyn) Kronemeyer of Saugatuck; great nieces and nephews, Heidi (Rob) Kolean, Derek (Melissa) Kronemeyer, Aaron (Jennifer) Kronemeyer, Aleah (Keith) Horstman and several great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin & Grace (Schipper) Kronemeyer; brothers, Harold, Gordon, Chester; and sister, Ruth.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Auditorium (6th floor) at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia, Avenue Holland, MI. Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Burial will be in the Overisel Cemetery. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019