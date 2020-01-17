Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
1938 - 2020
Lois Lamar Obituary
Lois Lamar, 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born March 12, 1938, in North Blendon, to John and Wilcy (Morren) Lamer, and was raised with her six siblings. Lois was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Zeeland where she sang in the choir and served in the Ladies Aid Society. She worked for many years as an auditor at First Michigan Bank before her retirement.
Lois was preceded in death by her six siblings and their spouses: Jake and Pearl Lamer, Kate and Gerrit Piers, Mary and Marvin Schout, Andrew and Anita Lamer, Ray and Anita Lamar, and Rena Lamer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Blendon Twp. Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Hospice of Holland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 17, 2020
