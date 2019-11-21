Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Christian Reformed Church
1496 West 32nd St.
Holland, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Christian Reformed Church
1496 West 32nd St.
Holland, MI
Lois Morse


1937 - 2019
Lois Morse Obituary
Lois Carol 'Carrie' Morse, age 81 of Holland, MI passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett after a short illness.
Carrie was born in Muskegon, MI on November 29, 1937 to Ruben and Una (Gilbert) Zimmerman.
Carrie resided in Muskegon with her parents and older brother William G. Zimmerman until she went to Albion College. While there Carrie received a Bachelors degree in Education and met her husband Lathrop 'Bud' Morse. After graduating from college they married and moved to Saugatuck, MI where they grew their family. Prior to the birth of their first child, Carrie spent some time teaching elementary students. Later Carrie worked at the Saugatuck City Hall where she did light clerical work for a few years prior to retirement.
After retirement Carrie enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many countries with her husband Bud. In the winter months they would spend time in Arizona where they were active participants of Calvary Baptist Church. They also spent time with friends playing cards and having conversations about their families and past adventures. Carrie also volunteered as a Cave Guide with Bud at Kartchner State Park in the Caverns.
Carrie is survived by her daughters Lori (Joe) Siska and Julie (Jesse) Ramirez, and son Lathrop "Skip" (Carrie) Morse, III. They also have 15 loving grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Carrie was also lucky to have a large loving network of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud Morse on January 6, 2018, her parents, in-laws, brother-in-law Robert C. Morse and brother William G. Zimmerman.
Visitation with the family will be from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Life service starting at 11am at Park Christian Reformed Church, 1496 West 32nd St. in Holland on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Carrie's name to the , Park Christian Reformed Church of Holland, MI, or to First Congregational Church of Saugatuck.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for Carrie.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019
