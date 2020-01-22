|
Lois Jane Nienhuis, age 100, of Holland, quietly passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Lois was born in Holland, Michigan on July 23, 1919 to Bernard and Renetta Rowan. She attended and graduated from Holland High School. Lois married Harold Nienhuis of Holland on October 23, 1941 and then joined Harold in California where he was stationed during WWII. With the exception of WWII, Harold and Lois lived their entire lives in Holland. Over the years she worked in various office positions, retiring from Michigan Power Company. Lois enjoyed reading and crafts, including knitting and handmade quilts and lap robes. Lois was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church of Holland.
Lois is survived by her son: Mark (Marianne) Nienhuis; daughter-in-law: Potok Nienhuis; cousin: James (Avis) Sebright; grandson: Anthony Fortune Nienhuis; granddaughters: Christine Nienhuis, Mikyong (Damian) Kandalec, Sondra (Billy) Evans, Sharon (Chuen) Fortune Ng; and many great grandsons and great granddaughters.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Renetta Rowan, husband Harold Nienhuis, son Scott Nienhuis, brother Vernon (Louise) Rowan and her granddaughter Sylvia Nienhuis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday (January 23) at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street with Rev. Linda Knierieman officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be 7-9 pm Wednesday (January 22) also at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Resthaven Long Term Care Center.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020