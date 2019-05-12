|
Lois Noyd went into the arms of our gracious Lord on May 10th. Her life journey started on Aug. 12, 1932 born to John and Phila Wagner of Ravenna, MI. and the youngest of 9 children. She enjoyed spending time with her late brothers and sisters growing up on the Wagner farm. She married the late coach Bill Noyd and started their family in Holland with 4 children, Linda Noyd of Spring Lake, Ron Noyd (Lori) of Birmingham, MI, Nancy (Eric) Sundburg of Holland and Debbie (George) Perschon of Schaumburg, IL. Her life was blessed with 5 grandchildren; John R. (Lauren) Schofield, Susan Schofield, Elizabeth Sundburg, Kristin Perschon and Paul Perschon. She was also a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lois cherished her Long-time loving companion James (Mac) McKnight, Sr. and shared in good times with Mac's children and grandchildren. Lois began a career in real estate in 1973 and successfully grew her business over the next 30 years. She was recognized as realtor of the year in 1976.
She had a strong faith, high values and was devoted to The First United Methodist Church. Her efforts helped in rebuilding the Church after a devastating fire. In her spare time, you could find her wave jumping in her boat, fishing or golfing. She perfected the art of being a Mom and Grandmother and cherished every minute spent doing it. She demonstrated her love and compassion with everyone who crossed her path.
A funeral service will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 57 West 10th Street in Holland. Reverends Brad Bartelmay and Bill Johnson will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am-12:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Women, 57 West 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 12, 2019