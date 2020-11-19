1/
Lois Smith
Lois J Smith, age 88, of Holland, Michigan passed away on November 15, 2020. She is survived by four sons: Randy & Diane, Larry & Verna, Kelly & Lynette, and Mark & Penny. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, sisters Ken & Eleanor Oosterbaan, Stan & Betty Raak and Glen & Judy Timmer. Brother & sister-in-law Burt & Mary Lou Smith.
Lois was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 58 years.
She was a charter member of Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Michigan.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
