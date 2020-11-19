Lois J Smith, age 88, of Holland, Michigan passed away on November 15, 2020. She is survived by four sons: Randy & Diane, Larry & Verna, Kelly & Lynette, and Mark & Penny. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, sisters Ken & Eleanor Oosterbaan, Stan & Betty Raak and Glen & Judy Timmer. Brother & sister-in-law Burt & Mary Lou Smith.
Lois was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 58 years.
She was a charter member of Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Michigan.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the family.