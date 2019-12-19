|
|
Lois E. Top, age 88, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Mrs. Top was born to John and Jesse Schrotenboer on March 28, 1931 in Holland, Michigan. She was the oldest of nine children which instilled in her a caring demeanor and fortitude. Lois was a prayer warrior and a long-time member of Overisel Reformed Church. She loved to read and help others. She was always willing to babysit grandchildren, pray for others and most importantly, she was always supporting her husband in mission trips. Mrs. Top served the Lord doing mission work in Haiti, Guatemala, Alaska, Mississippi and Hastings, MI.
Mrs. Top is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Merle Top; children, Karen (Cliff) Meeuwson, Margo (John) Wilson, Bruce (Patti) Top; grandchildren, Eric, Brian, Tanya, Craig, Kyle, Darrin, Jessica, Heather, Michelle and Nathan; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Eileen) Schrotenboer; sisters, Mary (Duane) Timmer, Judy Bosch, Jane (Wayne) Lampen and Ellen (Gord) Bosch; brothers and sisters in-law, Bernice Schrotenboer, Sheryl Schrotenboer, Melba Schrotenboer, Ivan (Connie) Top, Gloria (Lloyd) Lohman.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul, David and Eugene.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, December 19, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Ave, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, December 20, at 11:00 am, at Overisel Reformed Church. Reverend Roger Kleinheksel Presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019