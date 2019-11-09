|
Lola De Roo, age 71 of Zeeland, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Berwin; her children: Bruce and Amy De Roo, Dawn and Ted Vander Kooi, Valerie and Brent Leegwater, Mark and Michelle De Roo; 20 grandchildren: Amber and Jeremy Rillema, Alyssa and Matt Visser, Bryce De Roo, Kaitlyn and Tim Arendsen, Nick Vander Kooi, Seth Vander Kooi, Sarah Vander Kooi, Abby Vander Kooi, Grace Vander Kooi, Briana Leegwater, Lyndsey Leegwater, Sydney Leegwater, Crystal De Roo, Claire De Roo, Will De Roo, Rosie De Roo and Bella De Roo; great granddaughter Tessa Rillema; her siblings: Delwyn and Sheila Vanden Bosch, Daryl and Doris Vanden Bosch and Lyle and Teresa Vanden Bosch; brothers and sisters-in-law: Norm Steigenga, Marcia and Paul Volkema, Robert and Bonnie De Roo and Gloria and Dave Dekkinga.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Viola Vanden Bosch two sisters and a brother-in-law: Marlene and Roger Nykamp and Vivian Steigenga.
Lola enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and had a gift of making all of them feel special.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 also at the church. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to North Street Christian Reformed Church Benevolent Fund or Faith Hospice. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019