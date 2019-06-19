Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Dietrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorene Dietrich Obituary
Lorene M. Dietrich aged 91 of Holland passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Dietrich and great grandson, Carter Ryan Brink. Lorene is survived by her children, Patrick and Cheryl Dietrich, Donna and Jerry Bondanza; grandchildren, Dan (Adria) Bondanza, Chris (Allison) Bondanza, Michelle (Curt) Brink, Shaun (Nicole) Prince, Alicia (Chad) Blauwkamp; great grandchildren, Mason Brink, Mackenzie Brink, Caden Brink, Chase Brink, Keegan Blauwkamp, Grace Blauwkamp, Emma Blauwkamp, Isabella Blauwkamp, Grayden Prince and Marleigh Prince. A special Thanks to Hospice of Holland and Heritage Nursing Home for their kind and attentive care and a final goodbye to the staff and friends at Waverly Meadows. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.