Lorene M. Dietrich aged 91 of Holland passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Dietrich and great grandson, Carter Ryan Brink. Lorene is survived by her children, Patrick and Cheryl Dietrich, Donna and Jerry Bondanza; grandchildren, Dan (Adria) Bondanza, Chris (Allison) Bondanza, Michelle (Curt) Brink, Shaun (Nicole) Prince, Alicia (Chad) Blauwkamp; great grandchildren, Mason Brink, Mackenzie Brink, Caden Brink, Chase Brink, Keegan Blauwkamp, Grace Blauwkamp, Emma Blauwkamp, Isabella Blauwkamp, Grayden Prince and Marleigh Prince. A special Thanks to Hospice of Holland and Heritage Nursing Home for their kind and attentive care and a final goodbye to the staff and friends at Waverly Meadows. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019