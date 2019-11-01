Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Niekerk Christian Reformed Church,
545 Country Club Rd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Niekerk Christian Reformed Church
545 County Club Rd.
Holland, MI
View Map
1936 - 2019
Lorene Geurink Obituary
Lorene Geurink age 83, of Holland, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at an area care center.
She was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church and worked for Russ' Commissary for 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sherwin Geurink, and a grandson, Arlyn Geurink.
Lorene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin; daughter, Sandy and Mark Hoffman of Hamilton; Daughter-in-law, Mary Geurink of Holland; 5 grandchildren, Scott and Michelle Geurink of Hamilton, David and Emily Geurink of Hamilton, Michael and Megan Hoffman of Macomb, MI., Sarah Geurink of Holland, Kerri and Eric Hamilton of Hamilton; 3 great grandchildren, Kelsey, Morgan and Aubree, and one more great grandchild due in March; sister, Jerene and Don Janssen of Holland; in-laws, Shirley and Jack Van Voorst of Zeeland; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd. Holland with Revs. Jason Pierce and Darrin Kornelis officiating. Burial will be in East Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 am – 12:45 pm Saturday prior to the service at church. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019
