1/
Lori Reppert
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Jean Reppert, age 60, of Cedar Springs, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at University of Michigan-Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming. The daughter of Donald & Loretta (Brouwer) Vandenberg, she was born on August 12, 1959 in Holland, Michigan.
On March 14, 2003, in Greenville, she married Craig Leroy Reppert. Lori loved spending time with her family and spoiling her fur babies. She also enjoyed participating in the arts and crafting. Additionally, she was a proud member and supporter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Loretta Vandenberg; and her brother, David Vandenberg.
Surviving her are her husband, Craig L. Reppert of Cedar Springs; her children, Kamran Osenbaugh of Belding, Jennifer VanderSlik of Cedar Springs, Melissa (Jason) Gibson of Holland, Chandler (Jessica) Reppert of Belding, and Mason Reppert of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Kylee Gibson of Holland, Isaac Reppert of Belding, and Levi Reppert of Belding.; her brother Steven (Pat) Vandenberg of Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bella Vista Church, 5100 Belding Road N.E. (M-44), Rockford. In lieu of flowers, Lori would have appreciated contributions in her memory to Cannonsville Critters via their website at cannonsvillecritters.org.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Lori's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bella Vista Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved