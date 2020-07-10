Lori Jean Reppert, age 60, of Cedar Springs, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at University of Michigan-Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming. The daughter of Donald & Loretta (Brouwer) Vandenberg, she was born on August 12, 1959 in Holland, Michigan.
On March 14, 2003, in Greenville, she married Craig Leroy Reppert. Lori loved spending time with her family and spoiling her fur babies. She also enjoyed participating in the arts and crafting. Additionally, she was a proud member and supporter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Loretta Vandenberg; and her brother, David Vandenberg.
Surviving her are her husband, Craig L. Reppert of Cedar Springs; her children, Kamran Osenbaugh of Belding, Jennifer VanderSlik of Cedar Springs, Melissa (Jason) Gibson of Holland, Chandler (Jessica) Reppert of Belding, and Mason Reppert of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Kylee Gibson of Holland, Isaac Reppert of Belding, and Levi Reppert of Belding.; her brother Steven (Pat) Vandenberg of Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bella Vista Church, 5100 Belding Road N.E. (M-44), Rockford. In lieu of flowers, Lori would have appreciated contributions in her memory to Cannonsville Critters via their website at cannonsvillecritters.org.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Lori's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.