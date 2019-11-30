|
|
Lori Ann Wiersema-Adams, 66, originally from Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 24 in Florida.
Lori was living in Ponce Inlet, FL, and is survived by her two sons, Stephen Adams and Joseph Adams, two sisters, Rose Jeurink of Holland and Lisa Kouchnerkavich of Holland.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Snow Hicks and father, Lee Wiersema.
Lori loved Jesus, the ocean and life in Florida with her sons and kitty. She attended Calvary Christian Church of Ormond Beach. A celebration of Lori's life will take place in Zeeland at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019