Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 663-3375
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1432 Washtenaw Ave
Ann Arbor, MI
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ann Arbor City Club
1830 Washtenaw Ave.
Lori Wolters


1955 - 2019
Lori Wolters Obituary
Lori Jean Wolters, 64, wife of William (Bill) Wolters of Ann Arbor MI, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Lori was born February 20, 1955 in Holland MI to Myron (Mike) and Elaine Becksvoort. She was a 1973 graduate from Holland High School, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan in 1977. Lori and Bill were married May 20, 1977 in Holland MI and resided in Ann Arbor.
Lori was acknowledged as a gifted and caring nurse and had a 40 year career with St. Joseph Mercy Health System in Ann Arbor, and after retirement remained active as a volunteer on advisory committees. She was a loving wife, sister, daughter, and a devoted mother. She especially delighted in her grandchildren, and enjoyed winter trips to Florida to visit family and planting beautiful gardens in the spring. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor, She will be deeply missed by family and her many friends.
Lori is survived by her husband Bill of 42 years, children Emily (Aaron) Shemon of Naperville IL, Lisa (Joe) Ruggeberg of Ypsilanti MI, and Steve Wolters of Tampa FL, grandchildren Alexander and Evelyn Shemon, Noelle and Jesse Ruggeberg; parents Mike and Elaine Becksvoort of Holland MI, and sister Patti (Robert) Schuitema of Holland MI; sister-in-law Kathy Becksvoort of Mt Clemens MI, Barb (David) Harris of Scottsdale AZ, and brother-in-law Robert Wolters of San Diego CA.
Lori was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Becksvoort.
A visitation will be held at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, 403 S 4th Ave, Ann Arbor on Thursday 9/12/19 from 5PM-9PM. A memorial service celebrating Lori's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, 1432 Washtenaw Ave located near U-M campus. A noon luncheon reception will follow at the Ann Arbor City Club, 1830 Washtenaw Ave.
Donations may be made in Lori's name to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, the , or Arbor Hospice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
