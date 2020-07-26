1/1
Lorraine Palmer
Lorraine J. Palmer, age 94 of Holland, entered Heaven on July 24, 2020. Lorraine was a member of Ventura Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 45 years and Awana for many years. She was employed at Crampton's Manufacturing and GE until her retirement in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband John Palmer in 1974, son-in-law Bill Van Ark, sister and brother-in-law Sara and Glen Brower, brother Willard Jaarda, brothers and sisters-in-law Bud and Lily Palmer, and Marie and Al Zemeskas. She is survived by her children: Judy Van Ark of Wyoming, Michigan, Jerri and Doug McPherson of Richmond, VA, John Palmer, Julie and Robert Gagnon, Jean Palmer, all of Holland; 13 Grandchildren; 15 Great-grandchildren; 7 Great-great-grandchildren; Sister in law: Marybeth Jaarda of South Bend, IN. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ventura Baptist Church, 16240 Quincy in Holland. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions may be made to Helping Kenya Kids (Special Ministries, Kenya) P.O. Box 424 Zeeland, MI 49464. When sending a check please make payable to Grace Chapel Zeeland with Helping Kenya Kids in the Memo Line. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Palmer family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
