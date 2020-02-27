Home

Louann Looman


1944 - 2020
Louann Looman Obituary
Louann Looman, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Louann was a caring and loving mother with a quirky sense of humor. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She worked for Hart & Cooley for 30+ years prior to retirement. In retirement she was always providing time and treats for all the kids in the park. Throughout life she enjoyed and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Looman; son, Larry Dale and Tami Looman; grandchildren, Alysha Looman and Cody Looman; sister, Lynn and Larry Wiersma; and birth sister, Charlotte Price, who she was blessed to meet in the last two years.
Per Louann's wishes the family will hold a private memorial.
Memorial contributions may be given in Louann's honor to Harbor Humane Society.
Burial to take place in Restlawn Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020
