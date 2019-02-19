Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Louie Travis Thomas, age 30, of Holland died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Louie enjoyed working on Chevy cars and engines. He loved fishing with his favorite spot at Kollen Park. Louie liked being on the water jet skiing and was a very free spirited person. He was a great, amazing uncle who loved his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Angel Thomas and grandparents Travis Dean Thomas and Luciano and Felisita Salazar.
He is survived by his parents James and Margaret Thomas; brothers: Jay and Emily Salazar of Hamilton, James and Claudia Thomas Jr. of Holland and Buddy Thomas of Holland; nieces and nephews: Franco, Angel, Eli'sha Alexia, Allan, Roberta, and Jacob; grandmother: Dot Thomas of Lubbock, TX
A funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Father Michael Cilibraise will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
